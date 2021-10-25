Anna Kendrick Goes Pretty in Pink in a Satin Mini Dress for ‘Love Life’ Season 2

Anna Kendrick popped in pink for the Tribecca Fall Preview of her hit series, “Love Life.”

Walking the red carpet last night in New York, the show’s leading lady opted for a bright pink strapless dress courtesy of Lanvin’s fall ’21 collection; the design featured a sweetheart neckline and a satin fabric atop a mini hem with an added floor-sweeping train.

Anna Kendrick attending the Tribeca Fall Preview ‘Love Life’ held at the DGA Theatre on Oct. 24, New York. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA

A closer view of Anna Kendrick’s heels. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the “Pitch Perfect” alumna tapped Alexandre Birman to add a glittering touch. The brand’s Maddie silhouette comes equipped with an oversize bow and European crystal embellishments. Set atop a 4-inch heel, the black suede sandals retail for $595 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Anna Kendrick attending the Tribeca Fall Preview ‘Love Life’ held at the DGA Theatre on Oct. 24, New York. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA

Clocking in at around 5-feet-2-inches in height, Anna Kendrick is a major fan of a heeled silhouette to add lift to her smaller frame. Previously, the actress as favorited designs from Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Chloe Gosselin amongst other top brands for her red carpet outings. When she isn’t all dolled up, the actress also keeps things casual in sneakers from Adidas and classic oxfords from Freda Salvador.

The “A Simple Favor” star has also appeared in campaigns for Hilton Hotels, Kate Spade and more well-known enterprises.

