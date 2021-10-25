×
Angelina Jolie Brings Back Her 2000s Red Carpet Style in a Ruched Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals

By Claudia Miller
angelina-jolie-strapless-dress-heels
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors.

Angelina Jolie brought trends of the early 2000s to her photocall for “Eternals” this morning.

Taking place during the Rome Film Festival in Italy, the leading lady posed alongside her co-stars in a strapless little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana; the silhouette included a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a silky leather-like structure for a twist on the throwback slip dress trend.

Slip dresses and tube dresses, along with other trends like headscarves and Jolie’s strappy black sandals, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouettes are favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more top stars.

Angelina Jolie at the photocall of "Eternals" at the roof garden of Hotel de La Ville in Rome, Italy, Oct. 25.
Angelina Jolie at the photocall of “Eternals” at the roof garden of Hotel de La Ville in Rome, Italy, Oct. 25.
CREDIT: MEGA
Angelina Jolie at te photocall of "Eternals" at the roof garden of Hotel de La Ville in Rome, Italy, Oct. 25.
Angelina Jolie at te photocall of “Eternals” at the roof garden of Hotel de La Ville in Rome, Italy, Oct. 25.
CREDIT: MEGA
A closer view of Angelina Jolie's heels.
A closer view of Angelina Jolie’s heels.
CREDIT: MEGA

On Sunday night, the “Mr. &  Mrs. Smith” actress showed off her more glam side at the red carpet premiere of the film. Joined by two of her daughters, Jolie herself tapped Atelier Versace for her formal wear in a head-turning strapless silver gown.

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of "Eternals" during the Rome Film Festival, Oct. 24.
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of “Eternals” during the Rome Film Festival, Oct. 24.
CREDIT: MEGA
Angelina Jolie and her daughters at the premiere of "Eternals" during the Rome Film Festival, Oct. 24.
Angelina Jolie and her daughters at the premiere of “Eternals” during the Rome Film Festival, Oct. 24.
CREDIT: MEGA

You can oftentimes find Angelina Jolie herself in a mix of designs from top labels — think Versace little black dresses and Givenchy couture ensembles. As for footwear, classic pumps are the most common silhouette in the “Wanted” star‘s rotation. Her go-to brands include Gabriela Hearst, Salvatore Ferragamo and Kurt Geiger amongst other top labels. As she was promoting her film “Maleficent,” Jolie also frequented heels from Christian Louboutin who created a line of custom heels inspired by the movie for the actress.

