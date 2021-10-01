Angelina Jolie Has the Ultimate Mother-Daughter Date in a Silky Gown at Variety Power of Women

Angelina Jolie brought a special date to Variety‘s Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Arriving on the red carpet, the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress was joined by her 16-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt in glam fashion. Jolie herself opted for a pleated silk dress courtesy of designer Harith Hashim while her teenage daughter went monochrome in a belted white jumpsuit and leather sneakers.

(L-R) Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Amanda Gorman attend Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Variety

For this year’s event presented by Lifetime, and sponsored by Cadillac, honorees include singer Katy Perry, poet Amanda Gorman, singer/songwriter Lorde, actress Rita Moreno and entertainment executive, Channing Dungey.

“Variety’s return to a live Power of Women event is especially meaningful, as we strive to amplify the impact of the vital causes championed by our honorees,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, president and group publisher of Variety. “We will come together safely to highlight the exciting, groundbreaking work done by our honorees and all the women profiled in our Women’s Impact Report.”

(L-R) Editor-in-Chief of Variety Claudia Eller, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and President and Group Publisher of Variety Michelle Sobrino-Stearns attend Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Variety

You can oftentimes find Angelina Jolie herself in a mix of designs from top labels — think Versace little black dresses and Givenchy couture ensembles. As for footwear, classic pumps are the most common silhouette in the “Wanted” star‘s rotation. Her go-to brands include Gabriela Hearst, Salvatore Ferragamo and Kurt Geiger amongst other top labels. As she was promoting her film “Maleficent,” Jolie also frequented heels from Christian Louboutin who created a line of custom heels inspired by the movie for the actress.

