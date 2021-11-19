Angelina Jolie Stuns in Sweater, Skirt & Classic Pointy Pumps With Shiloh & Pax at ‘Paper and Glue’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Angelina Jolie has been on the press circuit promoting her recent film “Eternals,” but last night she put her attention toward MSNBC Films’ “Paper And Glue: A JR Project” held at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles.

(L-R): Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles at the premiere of MSNBC Films' "Paper And Glue: A JR Project" on Nov. 18, 2021. The Oscar winner made a timelessly chic arrival in head-to-toe black, featuring a turtleneck sweater, midi skirt and pointy pumps. She posed along side her children Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt — both opting for casual outfits. Shiloh had on a black hoodie with distressed boyfriend jeans and lilac Converse sneakers. Meanwhile her brother Pax wore a plaid button-down top, dark jeans and JW Anderson x Converse sneakers.

Jolie is supporting French artist JR, who uses "unexpected canvases" to profile ordinary people, prisoners, immigrants and more by transforming building and more info settings for portraits.

Last month, Jolie was spotted in all-black supporting “Eternals” at the Rome Film Festival in a strapless little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana with strappy sandals.

Jolie embraces a mix of designs from top brands — think Versace little black dresses and Givenchy couture ensembles. As for footwear, classic pumps are the most common silhouette in the “Wanted” star‘s rotation. Her go-to brands include Gabriela Hearst, Salvatore Ferragamo and Kurt Geiger amongst other top labels. As she was promoting her film “Maleficent,” Jolie also frequented heels from Christian Louboutin who created a line of custom heels inspired by the movie for the actress.

See more of Angelina Jolie’s style through the years.

