Ana de Armas Takes the Plunge in a Risky Louis Vuitton Dress and Sandals at the ‘No Time to Die’ Red Carpet Premiere

Ana de Armas wears Louis Vuitton on the red carpet at the "No Time to Die" world premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ana de Armas brought Hollywood glamour to the London premiere of the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

The “Knives Out” actress made an appearance on the red carpet yesterday in an edgy black gown from Louis Vuitton, which featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and two chunky glimmering chain-link dress straps.

Ana de Armas at the “No Time to Die” world premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Mirrorpix / MEGA

A closer look at Ana de Armas black heeled sandals. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Mirrorpix / MEGA

To address the shoes, Armas slipped on a pair of black heeled sandals incorporating an ankle strap, which tied the entire look together and added a refined finish.

When it comes to Armas everyday aesthetic, she typically gravitates towards classic silhouettes with a touch of modernity when it comes to styling. Riddled through her Instagram are pictures of her wearing billowing gowns, T-shirts, flowy casual dresses and intricate leather pieces. For shoes, Armas sports a variety of styles that have a chic twist.

While gracing red carpets, Armas delivers powerful fashion moments. In the past, she has worn gowns from brands like Ralph & Russo, Chanel Haute Couture, Alexandre Vauthier and Versace. The “Knock Knock” actress has also done some modeling work and starred in campaigns for the Natural Diamond Council. She also signed to Estée Lauder as a brand ambassador earlier this year.

Put on a pair of black heeled sandals and add a sleek refinement to your fall looks, inspired by Ana de Armas.

CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee Leather Sandal, $118.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Saint Laurent Opyum Patent Leather Sandals, $995.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Ema Square Toe Heels, $30.