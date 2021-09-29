×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ana de Armas Takes the Plunge in a Risky Louis Vuitton Dress and Sandals at the ‘No Time to Die’ Red Carpet Premiere

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
louis vuitton dress, Ana de Armas at the No Time to Die World Premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall - London, England - 28.09.21. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Ana de Armas No Time to Die World Premiere
Ana de Armas wears Louis Vuitton on the red carpet at the "No Time to Die" world premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
CREDIT: Lia Toby/Mirrorpix / MEGA

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ana de Armas brought Hollywood glamour to the London premiere of the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

The “Knives Out” actress made an appearance on the red carpet yesterday in an edgy black gown from Louis Vuitton, which featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and two chunky glimmering chain-link dress straps.

Ana de Armas at the No Time to Die World Premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall.
Ana de Armas at the “No Time to Die” world premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
CREDIT: Lia Toby/Mirrorpix / MEGA

Ana de Armas at the No Time to Die World Premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall.
A closer look at Ana de Armas black heeled sandals.
CREDIT: Lia Toby/Mirrorpix / MEGA

To address the shoes, Armas slipped on a pair of black heeled sandals incorporating an ankle strap, which tied the entire look together and added a refined finish.

When it comes to Armas everyday aesthetic, she typically gravitates towards classic silhouettes with a touch of modernity when it comes to styling. Riddled through her Instagram are pictures of her wearing billowing gowns, T-shirts, flowy casual dresses and intricate leather pieces. For shoes, Armas sports a variety of styles that have a chic twist.

While gracing red carpets, Armas delivers powerful fashion moments. In the past, she has worn gowns from brands like Ralph & Russo, Chanel Haute Couture, Alexandre Vauthier and Versace. The “Knock Knock” actress has also done some modeling work and starred in campaigns for the Natural Diamond Council. She also signed to Estée Lauder as a brand ambassador earlier this year.

Put on a pair of black heeled sandals and add a sleek refinement to your fall looks, inspired by Ana de Armas.

Schutz Cadey-Lee Leather Sandal in Black Cadey-Lee Leather Sandal in Black Cadey-Lee Leather Sandal
CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee Leather Sandal, $118

Saint Laurent Opyum Patent Leather Sandals, YSL heel
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Saint Laurent Opyum Patent Leather Sandals, $995

A New Day Ema Square Toe Heels
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Ema Square Toe Heels, $30

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad