Adriana Lima Makes a Luxe Arrival in Crystal-Embellished Crop Top, Skirt & Strappy Sandals at the Fashion Awards

By Hanna McNeila
Adriana Lima
The Fashion Awards 2021.
Adriana Lima looked angelic in all white at the Fashion Awards in London last night.

Adriana Lima wearing a white set with a pair of strappy heels at the Fashion Awards 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

The model made a case for monochrome and jewels on the star-studded red carpet. She stepped out in a sleek long-sleeved cropped top with a plunging neckline, which was lined with multicolored crystals in blue, white, pink and purple. The two-piece set was completed with a long maxi skirt which featured a matching jewel-encrusted waistline. The skirt featured a long slit that ran down her leg and allowed the model to flaunt her footwear.

On her feet, the model wore a pair of three-strapped sandals. One ran across her toe bed, one across her midfoot, and another was secured around her ankles.

Detail of Adriana Lima’s shoes.

She let the look speak for itself, so she kept it simple with accessories. Lima wore a pair of diamond-shaped dangly silver earrings.

See more stars on the Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet.
