Adriana Lima Makes a Luxe Arrival in Crystal-Embellished Crop Top, Skirt & Strappy Sandals at the Fashion Awards

Adriana Lima looked angelic in all white at the Fashion Awards in London last night.

Adriana Lima wearing a white set with a pair of strappy heels at the Fashion Awards 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The model made a case for monochrome and jewels on the star-studded red carpet. She stepped out in a sleek long-sleeved cropped top with a plunging neckline, which was lined with multicolored crystals in blue, white, pink and purple. The two-piece set was completed with a long maxi skirt which featured a matching jewel-encrusted waistline. The skirt featured a long slit that ran down her leg and allowed the model to flaunt her footwear.

Adriana Lima wearing a white set with a pair of strappy heels at the Fashion Awards 2021

On her feet, the model wore a pair of three-strapped sandals. One ran across her toe bed, one across her midfoot, and another was secured around her ankles.

Detail of Adriana Lima’s shoes.

She let the look speak for itself, so she kept it simple with accessories. Lima wore a pair of diamond-shaped dangly silver earrings.

The Fashion Awards celebrate accomplishments by international and emerging talents in the fashion industry, as well as raise money for the British Fashion Council. This year’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Billy Porter and created in partnership with TikTok, will notably honor the late Virgil Abloh with one of the Leaders of Change, Creativity Awards, alongside designers Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia, Kim Jones and Jonathan Anderson. Other winners from the evening include Tommy Hilfiger, Nensi Dojaka, Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Telfar Clemens.

