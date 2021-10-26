Adriana Lima Glows in a Disco Mini Dress & Golden Heels for ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adriana Lima brought the heat to the red carpet premiere of “Last Night in Soho” on Monday.

The supermodel walked the red carpet in Los Angeles in bold fashion, opting for a layered mustard yellow mini dress; the design came layered over disco ball-style gold metallic panels for a strapless finish. Her outfit also included jewelry from Lark & Berry London.

Adriana Lima at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Last Night in Soho’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

On her feet, the media personality tapped Sarah Flint for a metallic set of sandals. The stiletto heels measure over 4 inches in height and feature a triple strap across the toe. Titled the Perfect Sandal, the design also includes an expanded toe box, anatomical arch support and extra foot padding for a surprisingly comfortable fit. Fans can shop the style for $435 on Sarah Flint’s website.

Adriana Lima at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Last Night in Soho’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Adriana Lima at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Last Night in Soho’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Stilettos are a common theme in Lima’s own footwear rotation, opting for picks from top brands like Gianvito Rossi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Schutz, for whom she serves as a brand ambassador.

In 2018, Puma announced the model as its newest brand ambassador, joining the likes of Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez. And she’s not just serving as the face of its campaigns — she’s a designer, too.

“This year, about a month ago, I became one of the designers also for Puma,” Lima told FN in 2019. “It’s incredible to be on the other side as a creative. To me, designing shoes was a pleasure; I’m at the gym six times a week, so when you’re working out and trying different exercises you understand what’s missing and what you can add to a line of clothes and shoes.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

