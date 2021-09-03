Adriana Lima Glows in a Gold Glass-Embellished Dress for the ‘Dune’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adriana Lima looked like a glam goddess today at the star-studded Venice Film Festival event. While attending the “Dune” premiere, the model wore a blinding gold dress by Etro featuring an all-over embroidery of glass beads and crystals with a fringed cascade of paisley motifs. The gown also showed a daring low back and cut-out silhouette. The model paired the embellished dress with a pair of gold sandals with towering heels.

Adriana Lima glows in an embellished dress for the “Dune” red carpet at Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA This is not the first time Lima dazzled the red carpet wearing the Italian brand. Earlier this week, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a red sequined gown and matching silk sandals. Her red carpet looks are styled by Erin Walsh, the stylist behind Dove Cameron, Anne Hathaway and Lucy Hale.

When it comes to gracing the runway, Lima usually wears brands such as Gianvito Rossi, Schutz and Christian Louboutin. The Brazilian native is not afraid of elevating her height, always choosing over 4-inch high heels.

Adriana Lima walks the “Dune” red carpet in a stunning champagne sequined gown. CREDIT: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA Adriana Lima wears Etro on the “Dune” red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA Other celebrities bringing back glittery looks are Zoe Saldana, Heidi Klum and Tracee Ellis Ross, who recently posed in a sequined set.

The model also serves as an ambassador for Puma and has launched a boxing-inspired collection. In addition, she has collaborated in the shoe designs for Puma and told FN that she wants to see technological improvement in running shoes.

