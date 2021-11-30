Addison Rae Wows in Chic Mermaid Gown at Fashion Awards 2021

Addison Rae was all smiles at the 2021 Fashion Awards.

The TIkTok dancer joined some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment as they gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.

Addison Rae at the 2021 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England.

Rae looked stunning for the annual event as she wore a pink and black mermaid gown by Richard Quinn. The influencer’s ensemble included a plunging pink embezzled bustier top and a black floor-length satin gown that was complete with a fitted train. She accessorized with a small pair of diamond earrings and black chic opera gloves.

She wasn’t the only celebrity to arrive in a design by Richard Quinn. Billy Porter, Priyanka Chopra Jones and Hailee Steinfeld also taped the notable London-based designer for their looks. Quinn is known for his dramatic pieces and use of unconventional materials and silhouettes.

It was obvious that she wanted the attention to be on her dress as she pulled her locs into a sleek ponytail. The social media star finished off the look with a sparkly smokey-eye.

The length of her gown hid her footwear choice. She tends to keep simple high-heeled pumps, New Balance sneakers and chunky lug-sole boots in rotation.

The Fashion Awards celebrate accomplishments by international and emerging talents in the fashion industry, as well as raise money for the British Fashion Council. This year’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Billy Porter and created in partnership with TikTok, will notably honor the late Virgil Abloh with one of the Leaders of Change, Creativity Awards, alongside designers Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia, Kim Jones and Jonathan Anderson. Other winners from the evening include Tommy Hilfiger, Nensi Dojaka, Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Telfar Clemens.

See more stars on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2021.