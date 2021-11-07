Addison Rae Takes the Plunge in Push-Up Gown and Statement Earrings at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Addison Rae showed her sleeker side tonight at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The TikTok dancer arrived on the red carpet in a daring black gown. The column style featured a slim fit and long skirt, as well as long sleeves. However, its boldest accent came from a plunging neckline, complete with a circular push-up-style bustier. Rae allowed her dress to make the most dramatic statement, pairing the piece with a slick maroon manicure and chunky gold post earrings.

Addison Rae attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Rae’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown. However, the “He’s All That” star appeared to be wearing high-heeled black pumps. A slip of what looked like platform soles were momentarily visible, suggesting that she wore platform pumps or sandals. However, the hidden heels created a modern and minimalist silhouette from her dress’ long form.

Addison Rae attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Rae’s hidden heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event will be co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and award Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds will benefit the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

