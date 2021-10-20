Addison Rae Takes a Risk in Daring Thigh-High Slit Dress & Strappy Heels at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Addison Rae stepped out in another daring trend at Elle’s 2021 Women In Hollywood event on Tuesday evening in Los Angeles.

The TikTok star stunned in a black Brandon Maxwell cutout dress with a thigh-high leg slit. She arrived to the soiree in a sleek Ralph Lauren blazer but soon removed it to pose for the cameras.

Rae slipped on a pair of ultra-minimalist black strappy sandals with wraparound ankle ties and held Jimmy Choo’s “Cay” metallic clutch, that’s currently sold out, to complete the chic outfit.

Addison Rae at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Oct. 19 in Los Angeles.

This ab-baring style of naked dressing has been popular among it-girls and supermodels as of late.

Even high-fashion designers like Christian Siriano, LaQuan Smith, Christopher Esber and Victor Glemaud have taken note of the hot trend and featured sexy interpretations for spring 2022.

Addison Rae attends Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Oct. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Risqué black looks have becoming a patten for Rae. Earlier this month, the “He’s All That” actress hosted a Pandora ME dinner event in Brooklyn, NY, where she donned the “Debbie” catsuit from the Dundas x Revolve collection, silver bracelets and a pair of miles-high Christian Louboutin pumps. To complete her monochromatic ensemble, the 21-year old influencer added a black chunky belt featuring eyelet detailing, high-waisted intimates and a black bra, for an avant-garde feel.

See more celebrities on the red carpet at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

Step into a pair of black strappy heels for fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Raye Bourbon Heels, $168

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Unfold Heels, $109.95

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Leather Sandals, $128