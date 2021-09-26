×
Darren Criss in Silky Suiting, Audra McDonald in Crystal-Adorned Pumps & More Red Carpet Arrivals at 2021 Tony Awards

By Aaron Royce
The 2021 Tony Awards rolled out the red carpet — literally — for the theater world’s top awards ceremony, held this evening in New York City.

The black-tie affair awards the top Broadway shows and performances each year, with tonight’s event marking its 74th ceremony. This year’s awards notably feature plays from the 2019-2020 season, following last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards will be held at the Winter Garden Theatre, one of the largest venues on Broadway.

“Glee” star Darren Criss made a sharp entrance in a mixed-media black suit, which featured silky sleeves. The Emmy Award-winning actor’s set was layered over a white shirt, and accented with a chunky silver necklace and several rings. For footwear, Criss stepped away from standard lace-up brogues in favor of patent leather lug-sole loafers.

Darren Criss attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City.
Audra McDonald, who is hosting the Tonys with Leslie Odom, Jr., wore a bold black gown for the occasion. The actress’ black silk dress featured a flowing train, as well as a large bow accent on its back. McDonald paired the classic eveningwear with several diamond bracelets and drop earrings. For footwear, she wore a pair of black velvet pointed-toe pumps with crystal flower accents, as well as stiletto heels that appeared to total at lest 3 inches in height.

Audra McDonald attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City.
A closer look at McDonald's pumps.
While hitting the red carpet, “Jagged Little Pill” star Kathryn Gallagher — nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical — wore an equally bold red dress. The actress’ gown featured a thigh-high slit and square neckline. She paired the look with a sparkling clutch, numerous rings and a pair of metallic strappy sandals.

Kathryn Gallagher attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City.
The 2021 Tony Awards include a variety of awards for both dramatic and musical performances and shows, as well as costume design, choreography and more, from the 2019-2020 season. Plays like “Jagged Little Pill,” “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” and “The Inheritance” are some of the shows leading with the most nominations, in addition to popular programs like “Slave Play,” “Sea Wall/A Life” and more.

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2021 Tony Awards.

