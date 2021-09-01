Kendall Jenner Debuts New FWRD Campaign for Her Creative Director Role — Here’s What She’ll Be Doing

Kendall Jenner stars in FWRD's fall campaign as its new creative director.

FWRD has found its new creative director — and campaign star — in model Kendall Jenner.

As part of her new role for the Revolve Group, Inc., Jenner steps in front of Glen Luchford’s lens for the accompanying campaign. The model poses in a range of contemporary ensembles, ranging from a blazer and cargo pants to a fluffy shearling coat and bodysuit, ribbed cardigan, bralette and oversized hobo bag, and coordinating turtleneck and miniskirt from brands like Bottega Veneta, The Attico and Nili Lotan, among others.

Kendall Jenner stars in FWRD’s fall campaign as its new creative director. CREDIT: Glen Luchford

The model’s creative director appointment stems from her and the brand’s mutual affiliation with relaxed Los Angeles fashion aesthetics.

“I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD’s creative director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands,” Jenner said in a statement.

Jenner’s role as creative director, which begins during New York Fashion Week next week, will allow her to take charge of FWRD’s website aesthetics. As creative director, she will work with FWRD to set future trends and grow high-end fashion e-commerce. She will also curate monthly edits of styles, full looks and trends — plus the retailer’s marketing and brand partnerships — within the position.

The 818 Tequila founder’s extensive experience in the fashion industry, as both a muse and influencer, is one FWRD has taken notice of. Her ability to set and popularize fashion trends like sheer tops, matching sets and one-piece bodysuits as an international public figure in the past also made for a smooth alignment with the trendy retailer.

“We have always had an extreme admiration for Kendall’s style, creativity, and overall exquisite taste. Her multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the FWRD business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole,” said Michael Mente, Revolve Group, Inc.’s co-CEO and co-founder, in a statement.

You can discover Jenner’s first fall edit for FWRD on FWRD.com.