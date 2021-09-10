Paris Hilton, Sarah Paulson Dance Together at Saks’ Star-Studded NYFW Party

It was a star-studded night at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week party on Thursday that saw some unlikely — yet memorable — pairings.

Recent FN cover stars Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton made an appearance at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She was accompanied onstage with Nicky and played hit songs such as “I Love it” by Icona Pop and Jay Z’s “Empire State Of Mind.” Paris also yelled “Free Britney!” just before playing Britney Spears’ hit “Piece of Me.”

Then, as Kygo and Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” began playing, actress Sarah Paulson ran to the DJ booth to dance with Paris.

Paulson, who is stars as whistleblower Linda Tripp in “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” hosted the party alongside Saks CEO Marc Metrick. She wore a pair of lug sole boots and a billowing white skirt paired with a striped sweater for the occasion. Paulson also stars in Saks’ fall ’21 campaign.

Sarah Paulson hosted Saks Fifth Avenue’s NYFW party. CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Paris, meanwhile, looked colorful in a graphic print dress, which she paired with tights and Valentino studded pumps. Nicky chose a pink and yellow paid minidress and crystal-embellished pink t-strap heels.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton at Saks’ NYFW event. CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA.com

While the two sisters hung out by the DJ booth all night, more guests hit the stage — including rapper G-Eazy, who gave an impromptu performance of “No Limit.”

Pop star Kim Petras also performed her new single “Future Starts Now.” The singer wore Versace’s popular Medusa platform pumps in hot pink with an oversized men’s shirt and a dramatic green, padded belt.

Kim Petras at Saks Fifth Avenue. CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Inside the event, TikTok influencer Blake Gray was seen chatting with former “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron, designers Phillip Lim and Prabal Gurung were also partying together behind the DJ booth, and Jhené Aiko posed for photos with beauty influencer Bretman Rock.

Other celebrity sightings at the party included Kehlani, Vic Mensa, Kumail Nanjiani, Alan Cumming, Charli XCX, James Harden, Amelia Hamlin, Dominique Jackson, Tommy Dorfman, Thomas Doherty, Maye Musk, Nina Agdal, Shaun Ross, Dani Evans and Aly & AJ.

