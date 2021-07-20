Nicky Hilton Hosts a French Sole Summer Dinner Party With New Pieces From Her Own Collaboration

Nicky Hilton brought together friends and family last night to celebrate summer with a little help from French Sole.

The media mogul debuted new pieces from her collaborative collection during her French Sole Summer Dinner Party in Santa Monica, Calif. Also in attendance for the event were Hilton’s sister Paris Hilton and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton as well as Stacey Bendet, Brooke Wiederhorn, Farrah Aldjufrie and Whitney Davis.

Together, the small group got their hands on a few of Nicky’s new designs with the footwear retailer during their dinner at Fia restaurant. The collaborator herself opted for the collection’s Holly silhouette, a round-toe pump made with polka dot mesh uppers and a 3-inch heel.

Nicky Hilton hosts a French Sole Summer Dinner Party at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., July 19. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Paris and Nicky Hilton at the French Sole Summer Dinner Party at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., July 19. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

In addition to Nicky’s own choice, the group checked out a variety of new designs as well as staples from the collection. The Nicky Hilton x French Sole line highlights a 100% sustainable, eco-friendly and cruelty-free sneaker for spring ’21; the Amanda silhouette is available for $165 in three colorways on the brand’s website.

Also shown at the dinner was the Nicky Hilton x French Sole Lucky loafer, the Paris ballet flat and the Madison flat as well.

(L-R): Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Brooke Wiederhorn, Tessa Hilton Whitney Davis, Farrah Aldjufrie and Stacy Bendet at Nicky’s French Sole Summer Dinner Party at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., July 19. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Nicky Hilton hosting French Sole Summer Dinner Party at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., July 19. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

The hotel heiress herself first released a capsule collection with French Sole in February 2019. The collection was her first foray into designing footwear but she has been sporting styles from the brand since high school. While Hilton was first dipping her toes into shoes, she has previously designed apparel, handbags and jewelry. “This was the missing link,” she told FN when the shoes launched. “It was a fun experience that was completely new and different compared to clothing. If I want to put a bow on a shoe, I can [choose] from thousands. The options are endless.”