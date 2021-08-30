Kristin Cavallari Talks Her New Jewelry and Beauty Lines, Summer Footwear and What She’s Wearing This Fall

Though summer is coming to an end, Kristin Cavallari is just getting started. The jewelry designer , entrepreneur and lifestyle guru spent the weekend in the Hamptons, sharing her newest Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty collections at Infinity Creative Agency’s Infinity Summer House. Footwear News caught up with her on Sunday as she wrapped the three-day affair, comfortably clad in a mango-hued Gymshark set and puffy nude leather slide sandals.

From Friday to Sunday, editors, influencers and it-girls relaxed by the pool and sipped cocktails while trying on Uncommon James’ new fall collection. Cavallari’s line featured an array of versatile gold chokers and pendant necklaces, as well as geometric earrings, that combined her contemporary and bohemian styles. New products from the socialite’s Uncommon Beauty label were also on display, including a foaming powder cleanser and pineapple enzyme serum. Guests were treated to a variety of activities on the final day of rejuvenation and relaxation, including a group Pilates class, Shen facials and NutriVi IV drips.

Ahead, we spoke with Cavallari about her new jewelry and beauty collections, go-to summer shoes and plans for the upcoming fall season.

What are your favorite pieces in your new collections, and why?

Well, Uncommon Beauty is exciting because we launched it this spring — but it sold out twice! And so it just got back in stock a few days ago, so having it here is a big deal, in that everyone gets to actually try the products and take them home is really exciting for me. So, that, I feel like, is a good celebration. And then for the jewelry, we just had our second drop of our fall collection come out, and we have a lot of crosses, which are really trendy right now. This is a little dainty cross that we have (Note: she is wearing it & moves the cross outwards to show). I’m really obsessed with them right now. I think that they’re just really…they’re obviously controversial, but I just love them because they’re trendy, and ours look like almost little daggers, most of them, so that’s, like, how I changed them up and put my little spin on them.

What have been your go-to shoes been this summer?

My go-to shoes this summer have been my APL slides, because they’re so comfortable and I’m just running around with my kids for the most part. And then, I’m trying to think…I have been wearing these, actually, Steve Madden sandals, these nude Steve Madden sandals, because they go with everything. And then, I’ve also been wearing… I’m trying to think, in my shoe closet… or, what did I bring with me here? I’ve been wearing my Golden Goose sneakers a lot, too. I’ve been more just functional rather than style, I guess. Although, but now, luckily, designers have married the two, you know? You can be functional and comfortable and stylish.

Are there any footwear trends you’re looking forward to wearing this fall?

Fall, for me, is always just about boots and booties. Those are my favorites. So layering, and [they’re] just everything. I think you can have a great simple outfit of basics, and throw on a great pair of heels, and it really just elevates your outfits. So, that’s why I love boots and booties.

What was the process like to put these events together in the Hamptons for your new Uncommon James and Beauty collections?

Well, luckily, we partnered with ICA, and they really did all of the heavy lifting. But I’ve known the ladies over at ICA for a few years, because they used to be our PR company for Uncommon James. They reached out about getting this house for the Hamptons, and I was so excited to jump on the opportunity because…well, a few reasons. One being that we haven’t had an event since before COVID. And I haven’t been to the Hamptons in, like, 12 or 13 years, so I was really excited about it. So, it’s been a really fun weekend! [On] Friday, we had editors come out, we did a cocktail hour and I got to help style them with some of the jewelry. Yesterday was a big pool party, and then today is obviously the wellness day and, you know, doing a Pilates class and having Uncommon Beauty here, and the IV’s, and just a fun wellness day. So, it’s been a blast. I’ve had a great time.

What was your favorite moment from this weekend?

I really liked the Pilates class just now. I thought that that was fun. It was nice to be outside and do it in the sunshine, and have a huge group of people out there doing it, and the instructor was amazing. So, that was cool.

What’s next for you? What are you most looking forward to in the future?

I just started working on my third cookbook. My fourth book, but third cookbook, and so that’s been a lot of fun. That’s all just quick and easy meals, and my other two cookbooks, I actually worked with a chef on them. And my publisher specifically said they didn’t want anything chef-y this time around. So, it’s just me! And it’s actually been more fun, just being in my kitchen, just doing my thing. So, it’s been really enjoyable.

Kristin Cavallari poses with her new Uncommon James collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Uncommon James/Sam Wallander

Guests discover Uncommon James’ fall collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Uncommon James/Sam Wallander

Jewelry from Uncommon James’ fall collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Uncommon James/Sam Wallander

Guests mingle at the Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty soirée. CREDIT: Courtesy of Uncommon James/Sam Wallander

Kristin Cavallari poses with her new Uncommon Beauty collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Uncommon James/Sam Wallander

Kristin Cavallari’s new Uncommon Beauty collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Uncommon James/Sam Wallander