Olivia Palermo Goes Sleek in Black at Christian Louboutin’s Hamptons Pop-Up Boutique Opening Celebration

Nothing screams summer more than a luxurious Hamptons party.

Over the weekend, Christian Louboutin brought together some of the fashion industry’s biggest names to celebrate the opening of the brand’s first pop-up boutique in Southampton.

The soirée, which featured a screening of screening of the documentary “In the Footsteps of Christian Louboutin,” blended the Hamptons beachy aesthetic with a flirty Parisian vibe in the garden of the historic The Thomas Halsey Homestead — which was transformed into an outdoor theater. To mark the opening, guests enjoyed cocktails in the garden before being seated for the premiere of the screening at picnic tables on the Loubi Lawn.

Among the many stars in attendance was Olivia Palermo, who made a sleek black look work for summer. Her ensemble included a long tunic dress, which was adorned with feathers. She then accessorized with a belt and a shimmery gold hand bag.

Olivia Palermo. CREDIT: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Tracy Anderson, Olivia Palermo. CREDIT: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

As for footwear, Palermo opted for black sandal heels. Her pair featured a satin strap across the toe and were finalized with a stiletto heel.

As for the actual pop-up boutique, the store is a 1,200 square-foot space that features men’s and women’s accessories collections. Like the party, the store features design elements that are inspired by Paris and a traditional Hampton’s beach house. The pop-up will be open through December and will house exclusive items.

