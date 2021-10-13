Hennessy Carolina Stuns in a Gold Bodysuit & Knee-High Boots for Sister Cardi B’s Birthday

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B celebrated her birthday this week with an endless list of celebrities but no guest was more important than her own sister, Hennessy Carolina.

The 25-year-old joined the “Bodak Yellow” rapper on Monday night for her wild 29th birthday bash in Los Angeles. For the event, Cardi B’s younger sister showed off her own bold style tastes in a metallic yellow zip-up bodysuit layered with sheer tights and a leather garter belt. The New York native also included a pair of trending black leather knee-high boots.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names.

As for Cardi B herself, the “I Like It” rapper modeled a beaded bustier top and black boyshorts layered under cutout fishnet tights. As she danced the night away, the rapper was spotted kicking off her gold-chain heeled sandals and dancing sans footwear in just the tights.

Alongside Offset, Lizzo, Winnie Harlow, Snoop Dogg and more, Cardi B made the most of her celebrations. As seen on her husband’s Instagram and reposted on a fan account, Cardi B also rubbed shoulders with a fellow “Hot Girl,” Megan Thee Stallion.

As for Cardi B herself, the rapper was named the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards. The musician is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “Rumors” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

Feeling inspired? Channel Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina in these lifted boots.

