Cardi B Celebrates Her Birthday in a Beaded Bustier & Fishnet Tights Alongside Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B turned 29 years old this week and brought out some of the industry’s biggest names to help celebrate.

The “I Like It” musician hosted a birthday bash in Los Angeles on Monday night alongside Offset, Lizzo, Winnie Harlow, Snoop Dogg and more. As seen on her husband’s Instagram and reposted on a fan account, Cardi B also rubbed shoulders with a fellow “Hot Girl,” Megan Thee Stallion.

For the bash, Cardi B herself modeled a beaded bustier top and black boyshorts layered under cutout fishnet tights. As she danced the night away, the rapper was spotted kicking off her shoes and dancing sans footwear in just the tights.

Megan Thee Stallion also broke out bold attire in a red long-sleeve crop top, matching briefs and endless layers of gold chains.

As for Cardi B, the rapper was named the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards. The musician is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “Rumors” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

