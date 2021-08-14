Dolce Vita, Steve Madden Are the Unofficial Shoes of Alabama Rush TikTok Videos — Why I Can’t Look Away

Hey ya’ll, if you haven’t been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you already know that Alabama Rush TikTok videos have suddenly taken over everyone’s For You Pages.

People of all ages, whether they’ve been in a sorority or not, seemingly can’t look away from this chaotic cast of characters as they fill their feeds.

For context, the University of Alabama is in the middle of its sorority recruitment and its potential new members (PNMs) are giving a play-by-play of the process on TikTok. And at the forefront of these videos are displays of their OOTDs (Outfit of the Day).

It’s the pure innocence and Southern twang that sucked me in right from the gate. These girls are vying for bids to join one of Alabama’s 24 sorority houses and they’re dressing for the part.

They’re giving pageantry, they’re giving drama, they’re giving camp and they’re giving a statement earring as they break down every aspect of their outfits — down to their jewelry they borrowed from their meemaw.

Here’s how a typical TikTok goes:

“Hey ya’ll, here’s another OOTD for philanthropy round. My dress is from LoveShackFancy, my necklace: Kendra Scott. Hair from god, earrings from Shein. My shoes: Dolce Vita.”

Half of these PMNs do not know where most of their clothing and accessories are from, which is the best part of all.

Based on my personal algorithm, Dolce Vita is the unofficial shoe of Bama Rush. Seemingly every girl has the brand’s $120 braided block heel sandal and it’s nearly always purchased at Dillard’s.

Other go-tos shoes are flatforms espadrille from Steve Madden, Vince Camuto sandals and Marc Fisher wedges.

This campus is overflowing with fast fashion ensembles from off-price retailers, Amazon and contemporary women’s brands. The girls also seem to love a local boutique, which I’m here for.

So for the brands looking to see where their target demographic is, head to TikTok. Roll Tide!