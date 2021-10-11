×
Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into a Young Willy Wonka on Set in England

By Claudia Miller
Timothée Chalamet is gifting fans with a first-look into his upcoming movie.

The actor will be portraying a young Willy Wonka in the Paul King-directed film, “Wonka,” a prequel story behind the iconic chocolate factory character. Chalament himself was spotted on set this afternoon out in Lyme Regis, England, in full costume.

His outfit includes a printed blouse tucked into tan pin-stripe trousers with a silky scarf to match. To channel Willy Wonka, the 25-year-old also modeled a red velvet peacoat and a signature brown top hat as he held tight to a wooden cane and coordinating luggage.

Timothée Chalamet seen filming scenes of ‘Wonka’ directed by Paul King in Lyme Regis, United Kingdom, Oct. 11.
Timothée Chalamet seen filming scenes of ‘Wonka’ directed by Paul King in Lyme Regis, United Kingdom, Oct. 11.
On Sunday night, the “Call Me By Your Name” star shared a preview of the film on his social media, writing: “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last …WONKA.”

Scheduled to release in 2023, Chalamet’s co-stars include Olivia Coleman, Matt Lucas, Keegan-Michael Keys and more names to come.

More often than not, when Chalamet isn’t in character, you can find the “Lady Bird” actor in on-trend sneakers when it comes to his off-duty looks. Recent picks include gray smooth high-top kicks from Tretorn (available for $52 on Amazon), classic Converse high tops and buzzy sneakers courtesy of Nike and Travis Scott.

Beyond on-trend sneakers and relaxed street style looks, Chalamet also has an impressive repertoire of red carpet ensembles. From sleek Haider Ackermann suits with Western-style boots to a satin Prada tracksuit and chunky boots, the New York native knows a thing or two about standing out from the crowd — he even styles his own attire, opting against the norm of having a seasoned stylist for major events.

Check out the gallery for more of Timothée Chalamet’s head-turning red carpet style moments.

