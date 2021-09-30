Robert Pattinson Is the Definition of Suave in a Gray Suit & Leather Derbies on the Red Carpet

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Robert Pattinson is the definition of suave in his latest look.

The “Twilight” actor was snapped while on the red carpet of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Other guests in attendance along with Pattinson include singer-songwriter H.E.R. and actress Zooey Deschanel. For the event, Pattinson himself modeled a suit from Dior Homme by Kim Jones, comprised of a gray double-breasted blazer, coordinating trousers and a black buttoned shirt.

To address the footwear, Pattinson wore a pair of black leather derbies which tied the entire outfit together and provided a uniform look.

Robert Pattinson celebrating the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Robert Pattinson’s black dress shoes. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Over the years, we’ve seen Pattinson’s style truly stand out on red carpets. The actor is very fond of tuxedos and suits of all silhouettes as long as they make a strong statement. He has also dabbled in many colorways of suiting as well, from burgundy to navy blue, to black to green — Pattinson has an affinity for being subtle but standing out when on the red carpet.

For off-duty occasions, the star quickly switches to casual ensembles that feel equally modern yet nostalgic. From hooded sweatshirts, lounging shorts, neutral-colored separates and dashing outwear, the “Good Time” actor knows how to roam the streets with a casual flair. Pattinson has also built his name within one of the most prestigious brands in fashion, Dior Homme, and modeled for the brand this year for the Spring/Summer season.

Put on a pair of black dress shoes and refine some of your more dressed-up outfits this fall, inspired by Robert Pattinson.

