Prada Men’s Fall 2021 Show Was An ASMR Dream

Millions of people have turned to ASMR practices during the pandemic to combat anxiety, isolation and the new sensory deprived normal.

Prada is following suit. For its fall ’21 menswear collection, the Italian brand decked out both the runway and its looks in fuzzy, stretchy, knitted, ruched, patterned and colorful elements that were begging to be touched — even through a virtual screen.

A pattern-on-pattern-on-pattern knit look from Prada’s fall ’21 menswear collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

The collection was the first menswear showing (the second collection overall, after its women’s spring ’21 show in September) from the collaborative partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for the brand.

It was easy to see the connection between the two lines — wavering between pastel colors and brighter hues, sporty accents merging with softer elements, dualities favored by both designers. But the men’s collection went a step further, marrying color and accent with an unmistakable texture.

A bright overcoat amidst a textured runway at Prada fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

Watch on FN

It’s no secret that the pandemic has changed the way people dress. Suits have given way to sweatpants, collared shirts for hoodies. Prada hasn’t entirely abandoned real clothing, but the fall ’21 menswear collection considered both worlds: Signature black suits featured ruched sleeves, scrunched up to the shoulders in a touchable fan; overcoats had a vintage cut done in a powder pink. A bounty of knitwear came in oversized jumpers and cardigans with deep v-necks and even onesies, which read like

Just as it was in women’s spring ’21 collection, the footwear was sharp — and unlike current trends, decidedly not slippers. Prada’s signature dress shoes had a square-round toe (like the manicure style), an added platform and a high-gloss patent sheen done in black and forest green.