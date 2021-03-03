Noah Beck Poses in Fishnet Tights, Cuffed Jeans & Stiletto Heels for ‘VMan’

TikTok sensation Noah Beck is the newest cover star for VMan magazine, leading the new generation of names to remember.

As seen on the publication’s Instagram this morning, the 19-year-old Gen-Z star posed for a standout black and white moment in a bold look. Styled by Nicola Formichetti, the outfit layered fishnet tights under cuffed black Calvin Klein jeans with patent leather stiletto pumps; the heels came set atop a pointed-toe silhouette with a securing ankle strap towering heel that appeared to measure close to 4 inches in height.

Beck also stored a glittering Breton-style hat and a dramatic cat-eye makeup look for the cover.

“I feel blessed to have been able to accomplish the things that I have so far, but I’m by no means complacent,” Beck told the publication. “I want to push more into acting, continue to expand my platform, and grow my audience across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, etc. I want work in any medium in which I can continue to entertain people and make them smile.”

Lifted shoes for men date all the way back to the 17th century. Historians credit Louis XIV with making the fashion statement into a badge of honor as he oftentimes was depicted wearing footwear with an elevated base.

Throughout history, men have continued to wear shoes with heels and lifts — think everyone from Buffalo Bill Cody in the 19th century to David Bowie, Elton John and Prince in the late 20th century. Nowadays, stars like Jared Leto, Troye Sivan, Marc Jacobs, Harry Styles and more help carry the torch for modernized men’s heels and heeled boots in everyday fashion.

