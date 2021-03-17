Justin Bieber Teases His ‘Peaches’ Music Video in a 1970s-Era Peach Suit & Classic Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Justin Bieber previewed his newest single “Peaches” today for his NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” series video and fans are already obsessed.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the musician posed alongside Daniel Caesar and Giveon, who both will be featured on the song as well, on set for their upcoming music video. Bieber himself chose to pay homage to the name of the single with a 1970s-inspired peach suit layered over a coordinating tank top with a matching headband to finish.

When it came to footwear, the “Baby” singer also tapped a retro silhouette. The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks in younger and older generations.

Made with smooth leather uppers and a chunky rubber outsole, the wallet-friendly pair retails for just $90 at Nike.com.

Related A Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS Sample Appears Online Addison Rae Masters the Gen-Z Aesthetic in Corduroy Jacket, Classic Leggings & Air Force 1s Reebok Carries Tons of Cute Workout Clothes for Women -- 12 Coveted Pieces We're Shopping Starting at $25

Here’s a closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

On his 27th birthday earlier this month, Bieber himself was spotted wearing the sneakers once more as he arrived at a Louis Vuitton store in Paris to film a new music video. Stepping out in style, Bieber opted for a cozy Isabel Marant sweater layered over a classic baseball-style T-shirt and baggy cargo-style jeans.

Cargo pants, as well as retro-chic tees, are both experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of late 1990s and early 2000s trends such as combat boots and low-rise bottoms.

Justin Bieber arrives at the Louis Vuitton store in Paris to film a new music video, March 1. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

As for Justin Bieber himself, the “What Do You Mean” singer can typically be found in must-have sneakers from the likes of Off-White, New Balance and Nike with a few more dressed-up silhouettes from Gucci among others — but his true footwear passion centers around the colorful rubber uppers of Crocs. He partnered with the brand to create his own clogs in 2020 inspired by his own label and has a second collab with Crocs that released yesterday.

The Canadian native founded his brand Drew House in early 2019 and has since expanded the business to include loungewear, apparel and hotel-style soft slippers. Aside from wearing his own pieces, they have also been spotted on his wife and stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, who can’t get enough of her Drew House footwear.

Inspired by Justin Bieber’s look? Check out these similar Nike sneakers available in picks for men and women.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Men’s, $90.

Buy Now: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Women’s, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike SB Charge Canvas, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas RM, $85.

Click through the gallery to find more of Justin Bieber’s bold footwear looks over the years.