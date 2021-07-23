John Legend Teases His First-Ever Sperry Collection During the 2020 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2020 Summer Olympics kicked off today with the official opening ceremonies, featuring a surprise virtual appearance from Keith Urban and John Legend.

As the duo performed a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Legend himself used this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unveil some big news of his own. The musician will be launching his first-ever footwear collection with Sperry, for which he serves as a brand ambassador. The new shoes will debut on Sept. 20 and fans can get a preview of the collaboration by looking no further than Legend’s performance attire.

The “All of Me” singer modeled a blush pink jacket, floral top and royal blue pants in the clip all matched to an unreleased Sperry Soletide sneaker from the upcoming collection.

John Legend performs John Lennon’s “Imagine” during a virtual performance for the 2020 Summer Olympics opening ceremonies. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

The Sperry x John Legend collection is designed with the singer’s personal style in mind. The capsule comes complete with luxe suedes and leathers as well as soft lambskin lining and comfortable Vibram soles. In addition to the technical elements, the shoes will also feature homages to Legend like a keyboard-print footbed, custom hand-stitched branding and quotes from the musician himself. Fans will be able to shop the collection on Sperry.com this fall.

“It’s been such a pleasure working with Sperry over the past couple years;” Legend said of the collection. “I had been curating my favorite shoe styles from Sperry’s current assortment; and it’s so exciting to embark on this next chapter: designing my first capsule collection with Sperry. The styles are based on some of my favorite classic silhouettes from Sperry’s wonderful heritage; infused with my own personal style and sensibilities. They’re the kinds of shoes that will add a touch of freshness and sophistication to your look. I look forward to wearing these shoes myself; and I am so proud to present them to the world.”

John Legend poses in Sperry styles exclusively for his Footwear News cover shoot, June 2021. CREDIT: Yu Tsai

John Legend wears a Burberry suit, Gucci shirt and Sperry shoes exclusively for his Footwear News cover shoot, June 2021. CREDIT: Yu Tsai

Ultimately, Legend wanted something that wasn’t “too busy and fussy,” he exclusively told FN in June. “Everything that we worked on, we were like, ‘do we need that extra thing?’ Let’s take that away, take this away too and just keep it as lean and clean and elegant as we can.”

