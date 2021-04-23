Jaden Smith Sports Collaborative New Balance Sneakers With Jordyn Woods

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Spotted out to dinner with Jordyn Woods, Jaden Smith just proved that dad sneakers are still on-trend. The New Balance collaborator just dropped the second release of the Vision Racer Reworked sneakers yesterday. Smith commemorated his collection as he was seen sporting the sneakers in West Hollywood, Calif. Pairing the white, chunky sneakers with a bright purple hoodie and intensely baggy jeans, Smith took a more casual approach to the night. Woods was seen in a more elevated look, stepping out in a checkered black and white one-piece, a leather trench and strappy Christian Louboutin heels.

CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Smith took to his Twitter later that night to showcase his collaboration. The first version of the Vision Racer was dropped in fall of 2020, and as the collection almost immediately sold out, New Balance decided to release a second version. With previous versions of the sneaker available in bright tones of yellow and blue, this drop focused on a more neutral palette of speckled cream.

The Vision Racer Reworked is made of mostly recycled vegan materials, affirming New Balance’s venture toward more sustainable footwear. The thick sole of the sneaker is accompanied by reflective detailing and the “Vision” print on the upper material of the shoe.

A closer look at Jaden’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Shop Jaden’s new favorite sneakers along with other options below.

CREDIT: New Balance

Buy Now: Jaden Smith X New Balance Vision Racer Reworked, $150

CREDIT: New Balance

Buy Now: New Balance 574, $80

CREDIT: New Balance

Buy Now: New Balance 288 Sport

Click through our gallery to see more of Jaden Smith’s style choices from over the years.