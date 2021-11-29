How to Watch Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Miami This Week

Following Virgil Abloh’s death on Sunday, the show must go on. The designer’s final Louis Vuitton menswear collection, “VIRGIL WAS HERE”—slated before his passing—will be shown in Miami on Nov. 30.

Louis Vuitton shared a teaser for the spring 2022 show in an Instagram video. The clip features a child biking past settings like Miami beaches, shipping containers and an open field before racing towards an “LV”-branded red hot air balloon. Per the brand’s caption, the collection will be held in honor of the “life and legacy of a creative genius.”

Since Abloh’s death, the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and more have been in mourning. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Lindsey Vonn and more have shared their memories and cherished interactions with the designer across social media. The fashion world is also mourning, with similar posts shared by Ronnie Fieg, Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs, Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and more industry leaders.

The designer’s passing was previously made public by LVMH in a statement by Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.

Related 6 Ways Virgil Abloh Changed Fashion Forever How Virgil Abloh Found the Perfect Partner in Nike Fashion World Reacts to Virgil Abloh's Death

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off-White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday November 28, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. We are all shocked after the terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend,” said Arnault.

You can livestream Louis Vuitton’s spring 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Louis Vuitton’s digital platforms, including its YouTube channel, Instagram page and website.