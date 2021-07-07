How to Watch K-Pop Group BTS at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2021 Menswear Spinoff Fashion Show

Louis Vuitton’s menswear is going abroad to Seoul, Korea, with added star power from the world’s most popular K-pop group right now: BTS. The 7-member boy band, who also serve as global ambassadors for the French luxury label, will appear at the show as a spinoff to its fall ’21 runway show that premiered earlier this year.

To prepare for the show before it airs on July 7, here are all the details you need to know about the Louis Vuitton men’s fall ’21 spin-off show.

How to Watch the Fashion Show

The Louis Vuitton fall ’21 men’s show will be streaming live from the brand’s YouTube channel, at 6 a.m. ET, 7 p.m. KST. Anyone can tune in to the show online at any time. You can view it at the link below.

Will BTS Perform?

There’s no confirmation as to what Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope will be specifically doing at the runway show as of this time. The guys will certainly be involved in the event, as they previously revealed on Twitter in a slow-motion video that they would “be part of” the show. Whether they will be performing — or potentially walking the runway — is anyone’s guess.

High expectations. #LouisVuitton ambassadors @bts_bighit invite you to see @VirgilAbloh’s #LVMenFW21 collection from Seoul. Watch the show live at 7 pm (GMT +9) on Wednesday, July 7th on Twitter or https://t.co/2i3c2rq839 https://t.co/85K20uEd95 — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) July 5, 2021

Who Else Will Appear at the Show?

With front rows of shows for Chanel, Off-White and Giorgio Armani Privé returning to their star-studded pre-pandemic state, viewers are certain to see a range of famous faces at the Louis Vuitton show. Who that will be, exactly, is unclear. If Vuitton’s spring ’20 menswear runway show in Shanghai, China, is any indication, there will surely be a variety of international Vuitton ambassadors and celebrities attending; that runway featured Chinese celebrities Kris Wu, Ming Xi, Zhong Chuxi and Wang Ziyi, among others.

Where Can I Shop the Looks From the Runway?

The pieces from the fall ’21 men’s collection aren’t expected to arrive in-stores until later this month, if pre-fall and fall ’21 releases remain on their usual schedule. When they do, you’ll find them in Louis Vuitton boutiques and on LouisVuitton.com.