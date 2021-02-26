Bradley Cooper Masters Winter Dressing for Men in a Pea Coat, Waffle Sweats & Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bradley Cooper gave us a lesson in seasonal dressing for men with his latest off-duty outfit.

To elevate his loungewear look for the New York City streets, the actor opted for two classic styles to tie-in his Friday ensemble. Before he headed out, Cooper threw on a black pea coat to update his grey hoodie and waffle-knit sweats combo. “The Hangover” star completed his outfit with a smooth leather combat boot to further give his style a boost. He topped it all off with a hat, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black fabric face mask.

Bradley Cooper out on Feb. 26, 2021. CREDIT: Splash

Both men and women gravitate towards combat boots, especially in the winter months. The sturdy footwear option is both durable and stylish. For Friday’s outing, Cooper appeared to have on a style from the American-made footwear brand, Red Wing.

Made from smooth that is leather water-repellent, the Classic Lifestyle 6″ Moc boot from Red Wing is available for $290 on Zappos.com. The lace-up boot is the perfect combination of casual and formal thanks to its leather construction and defined silhouette.

A closer look at Bradley Cooper’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash

Other shoe styles the “A Star Is Born” actor likes to wear while out and about include Adidas Ultraboost sneakers and flip-flops.

Bradley Cooper keeps it casual while out and about in LA, wearing jeans and a graphic tee paired with flip-flops. CREDIT: Mega

In August, the actor was spotted in LA wearing a pair of grey flip-flops, with a David Bowie T-shirt and jeans, complete with a baseball cap, sunglasses and a white face mask.

A close-up of Bradley Cooper’s flip-flops. CREDIT: Mega

When it comes to off-duty style, Cooper likes to gravitate towards comfortable items with a masculine edge. The combination always proves to be effortlessly cool for the actor, no matter the season. Take a tip from the star and don’t be afraid to mix formal items, like your outerwear and shoes, with the rest of your casual dress.

