Barack Obama Brings Back His Internet-Breaking Sneaker Style for His Podcast with Bruce Springsteen

Former President Barack Obama is a master of elevated dad style and has been putting his cool taste on display while recording his new podcast with Bruce Springsteen.

The former commander in chief and “Glory Days” musician launched their series “Renegades: Born In the USA” earlier this year and have been teasing new episodes across social media. This week, Obama himself showed off his latest look for the recording on Instagram in a button-down shirt, rolled chinos and a recognizable pair of sneakers.

The white and green kicks are none other than Adidas signature Stan Smith silhouette, a style that caused a frenzy over the politician’s style in 2019.

Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Adidas

The former POTUS ignited a social media frenzy when Twitter noticed him in a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers during a December 2019 trip to Malaysia with the Obama Foundation. The low-top pair pulls inspiration from Smith, a tennis legend of his own, and is a staple in the brand’s classics lineup; you can shop Obama’s choice of footwear for $85 at Adidas.com.

This photo of Barack Obama wearing cropped chinos and Stan Smiths is the Friday gift I needed 💦 pic.twitter.com/jPubVq6cJg — Emily O'Donnell (@emily_odonnell) January 31, 2020

Man Obama has the fucking drip man. My president is rocking the adidas Stan Smiths. 👀 https://t.co/yZwIsqDfUe — Scott Klingler (@ScotYe) January 29, 2020

Obama wearing the stan smith adidas just makes my day https://t.co/fgzN03vLdm — Anj🌹✨ (@davisanj13) April 5, 2021

Another favorite sneaker of Obama’s that made headlines is his sustainable Allbirds choice. The Allbirds Wool Runners have been tagged as carbon-neutral as the company announced the launch of its carbon footprint initiative, a calculation that measures the carbon output of each of its products. Its sustainable fabric incorporates superfine merino wool uppers and laces formed from recycled plastic bottles with trademarked Brazilian sugarcane SweetFoam cushioning. The all-black colorway frequently chosen by Obama retails for $95 at Allbirds.com.

Obama has been wearing the eco-friendly shoes for years now. At a Duke versus UNC basketball game in 2019, the political figure made headlines for his choice of the affordable pairs along with his custom embroidered Rag & Bone bomber jacket. He also opted for the sneakers again while on vacation with his family in France in 2019 as well.

obama wearing a bomber jacket and allbirds to the duke-unc game is the level i want to be at pic.twitter.com/PbZojgnTvW — alexa (@alexabtn) February 21, 2019

Allbirds Wool Runners in Natural Black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

The Chicago native also has been frequently spotted in pairs from his other go-to sneaker brands, Asics and Nike. When it comes to more formal events, you can find Obama in a mix of derby shoes, loafers and oxfords.

