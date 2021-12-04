Reese Witherspoon’s Kids Ava & Deacon Phillippe Model in Beyonce’s New Adidas x Ivy Park Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, they say. In this case, it’s Reese Witherspoon and her two oldest children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe.

The two, whom Witherspoon shares with ex-husband and actor Ryan Phillippe (he was her “Cruel Intentions” co-star), have been tapped by Adidas to model in a new campaign for Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection. The athleisure brand’s Instagram account shared some snaps from a photo shoot featuring Ava and Deacon sporting cool Ivy Park garb. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” each post was captioned, along with the release date for the new holiday drop.

One shot shows the pair of siblings giving their best “Blue Steel” faces while donning outfits in military and neon lime green. While Deacon dons a bright pair of runners, Ava is dressed in high-top platform sneakers for the photos.

Ava, 22, who shares a striking resemblance to her mom, also models a black and white houndstooth look with chunky gray and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, another image reveals Deacon to be wearing a gray Ivy Park tracksuit with platform combat boots. In the photo, the 18-year-old is kicking a soccer ball while holding a forest green bag. The collection launches on adidas.com on Dec. 9 and in select stores the following day.

Ava Phillippe is pictured matching with boyfriend Owen Mahoney in white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers while out during July 2021. CREDIT: Splash

Deacon Phillippe is wearing Converse sneakers on a stroll with mom Reese Witherspoon, who is clad in Adidas Stan Smiths, in 2019. CREDIT: Splash

