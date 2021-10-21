Everything You Need to Know About ‘Spencer’

Another film rendition of Princess Diana’s life is hitting theaters next month. This time around, an American actress takes on the task of embodying one of the most photographed woman of her time in “Spencer,” a biographical psychological drama film directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight.

“Spencer” hits theaters Nov. 5. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neon

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who’s In It?

Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in the film and she’s already a heavy favorite in the Oscars race for her performance. Stewart took on the role as a challenge. She has said during her press run that the accent and all around presence of Princess Diana were obstacles to tackle. By the end of filming, Stewart said she fell in love with Diana and could never stop thinking about her.

Kristen Stewart attending the “Spencer” Premiere as part of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, in Chanel. CREDIT: Mega

Along with Stewart stars Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, Jack Nielen as Prince William, Freddie Spry as Prince Harry, Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Alistair Gregory, Sally Hawkins as Maggie, the Royal Dresser, Sean Harris as Darren McGrady, the Royal Head Chef, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II and Richard Sammel as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

What’s It About?

“Spencer” is not a play by play of Princess Diana’s life as a royal. Instead, this version, is set in December 1991 during the Christmas holidays with the royal family, celebrating at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, when Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. “Spencer” is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days, according to Neon productions.

What Does the Fashion Look Like?

The film has a sense of mystery to it and is an artistic interpretation of Princess Diana so her looks are not exact replicas. While costume designer Jacqueline Durran has been quoted doing intense research on Princess Diana from the years 1988 and 1992, the goal wasn’t to copy her fashion from specific moments of time and replay it on film, but rather create the essence of Diana through clothing and retro style.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Neon

With Stewart being an ambassador for Chanel, the French house loaned some archival pieces for filming, which could be seen in a Chanel evening dress and a red coat. Many pieces were custom made. There is a standout bomber jacket by Mondi that was, however, identical to the one Princess Diana wore, used in the movie.

When Does the Movie Come Out?

“Spencer” hits theaters Nov. 5.