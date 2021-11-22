Mariah Carey Shines in Gold Sequin Gown & Festive Pom Pom Heels for ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ Show

Everyone knows that nobody loves Christmas more than Mariah Carey.

Trailer For “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” CREDIT: Michael Becker

In true holiday spirit, the Christmas Queen is teaming up with Apple TV+ to release a spectacular holiday set, “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.” The extravaganza will launch globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, Dec. 3. The special will reveal the first performance of Carey’s new single, “Fall In Love at Christmas.” Carey will also be joined by the likes of Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and contemporary gospel legend Kirk Franklin. She will ring in the holiday season with a new rendition of a fan favorite, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

For the noteworthy occasion, Carey promoted the program in a long gold sequin gown that featured a high hip slit complete with black platform heels. Her shoes incorporated a gold strap across the toe and a glittery black pom pom. She accessorized with a diamond encrusted heart necklace and curled her blond tresses.

The special holiday event will include an exclusive interview along with her two 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share their favorite holiday moments. The certified “Songbird Supreme” will also celebrate her beloved holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

When asked what fans could expect to see during, “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” Carey explained that this year will be very special. She adds that she approached things differently this go round. “I love his vision because he makes me laugh when he describes it, saying I’m ‘always a big diva’ and I live for that; we did not go for a toned-down vision,” Carey said.

