Lily Collins Returns as ‘Emily in Paris’ in a Ruffled Dress and Bold Platform Sandals

Bonjour, ma cherie! “Emily in Paris” is officially coming back to Netflix for its second season. The show’s Instagram previewed a glimpse into season 2, as well as Emily (Lily Collins)’s upcoming looks by iconic costume designer Patricia Field.

In the most noteworthy shot, Collins can be seen in a ruffled purple high-low dress. The bold piece features a tiered skirt and deep layered neckline. Her look is paired with pink sunglasses, plus layered necklaces and bracelets for a bohemian effect. On her feet, the PR maven wears metallic platform sandals, which feature multicolored straps and heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

The show’s stylish cast also joins Emily in the new season. Mindy (Ashley Park) wears summer-worthy pink shorts with a dramatic yellow ruffled crop top, as well as a large sun hat. Her look is complete with numerous layered bracelets, a woven raffia Roger Vivier handbag and metallic gold ankle-strap sandals. French pal Camille (Camille Razat) takes a decidedly sharper approach, wearing a white blazer dress with a woven bag and white Vivier loafers accented with bold crystal buckles.

Related Lily Collins Goes Glam in Cinched Blazer, Mini Skirt & the Sleekest Booties for Cartier Party Lily Collins Pairs Monochrome Outfit With White Sneakers on "Emily In Paris" Filming Set Lily Collins Brings a Sweet Edge in a Collared Minidress & Thin Sandals at the 2021 SAG Awards

“Emily in Paris” focuses on the misadventures of Emily (Collins), a young Chicago woman who moves to Paris as a social media strategist — and becomes an influencer in the process. Along the way, she begins learning more about French culture, as well as finding romance and navigating the world of public relations. No plot details for the second season have been shared yet, though it’s clear from social media that a good time was had by all. “So excited to be sharing the screen with this incredible cast,” Collins captioned a similar post previewing season 2 stills.

Though “Emily in Paris”‘s second season doesn’t have a current release date, it’s anticipated to drop sometime in 2022.