The Already Iconic Shoe Moment From ‘Insecure’s’ Final Season Premiere You Might Have Missed

HBO’s hit comedy “Insecure” aired its highly-anticipated final season premiere on Sunday night and it did not disappoint.

Starring Issa Rae, the series continues to follow her character Issa Dee as she evaluates her relationships and what’s to come in her next phase of life.

After a rocky season four with best friend Molly Carter, played by Yvonne Orji, the two work on repairing their friendship on a 10-year-reunion visit to Stanford University. The two join their other friends Kelli Prenny (Natasha Rothwell) and Tiffany DuBois (Amanda Seales) on the trip down memory lane that brought on many laughs — and an unexpected robbery.

The group was ready for a night out with old classmates and made a stop at a liquor store, only to be held up at gunpoint. Turns out they were set up by a former girlfriend they were with to be robbed of their bags, watch, and yes, Molly’s shoes.

“You want the shoes, take the damn shoes,” Molly says in the scene. Issa proceeds to take offer her basic flats, which the robber hilariously responds, “Oh, no. You can keep them Issa. Keep them.”

But can we blame her? Molly was wearing a pair of Amina Muaddi’s crystal-brooch transparent PVC pumps. The shoes currently retail for $1,130 on Matches.com and feature the designer’s signature martini glass-shaped heel.



“Why she didn’t take my shoes though?” #InsecureHBO — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) October 25, 2021

Muaddi took to Instagram following the premiere to celebrate the moment, posting a clip from the TV series with the caption, “Iconic Moments only.”

Last year, Amina Muaddi took home the Collaborator of the Year award at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards for her partnership with Rihanna’s Fenty brand. Muaddi also received the FN Designer of the Year award in 2019.