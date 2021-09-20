How to Watch Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show Livestream For Free

Rihanna shows off her cheeky side in a teaser video for a new Amazon Prime Video fashion show.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna is bringing back glitz and glamour this season with a new Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. This Amazon Prime special is known for its first-class choreography and an all-star lineup wearing edgy designs. While Rihanna hasn’t launched an album since 2016, the entrepreneur has joined the beauty industry and lingerie market with fan-favorite products that have caused a media frenzy. The star even got an Emmy nomination for her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 and continues to be a sensation on star-studded events like the Met Gala.

The “Umbrella” singer released a teaser for this year’s highly anticipated fashion experience that will include fashion, dance, music and iconic architecture highlighting the new collection through theatrical performances, outstanding lighting and filming techniques.

Here’s is everything you need to know about the upcoming Amazon Prime special.

How to Watch the Livestream

The annual Savage x Fenty Show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide beginning on Friday, Sept. 24. Viewing is free for Amazon Prime Members.

Who Are the Guests Performing This Year?

This year’s lineup will feature performances from global stars like Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will also feature special appearances from Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Alek Wek, Alva Claire, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Poarch, Eartheater, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Gottmik, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Joan Smalls, Jojo T. Gibbs, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Lucky Blue Smith, Lauren Wasser, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Princess Gollum, Raisa Flowers, Sabrina Carpenter, Soo Joo Park, The Symone, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and many more.

What to Expect From Savage x Fenty Vol. 3?

The groundbreaking fashion show brings more than just entertainment. It features a sneak peek into all Savage x Fenty merchandise, which features daring silhouettes, unconventional cuts and unique designs. The brand celebrates all shapes and sizes and pushes the boundaries of individuality.

Where to Shop the Collection?

Consumers will be able to purchase the new collection and select styles at the Amazon Fashion Store and Savage x Fenty.