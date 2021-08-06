Andrea Pitter Wins $1M Prize to Invest in Her Fashion Business on ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2

We have a winner. The fashion designer who’s won the grand prize from the second season of Amazon Prime’s reality competition show “Making the Cut” is Andrea Pitter.

Pitter will receive $1 million to invest in her fashion business and future collections, as well as a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Andrea Pitter on “Making the Cut.” CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Amazon Prime Video

The two-part season finale of “Making the Cut” found Pitter competing with designers Andrea Salazar and Gary Graham as the top three contestants. All were tasked with creating a boutique storefront in the show’s seventh episode, with episode 8 finding Pitter and Graham showing full collections in a runway show as their last challenge. The designers’ lines were presented to a judging panel that featured co-host Heidi Klum and judges Winnie Harlow, Jeremy Scott, and Christine Beauchamp. Pitter’s line was injected with glamour through a range of sparkly red, black and blue robes, lingerie and halter neck tops, as well as suits and skirts in sequined leopard and floral prints.

A look from Andrea Pitter’s finale collection. CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Amazon Prime Video

(L-R): Heidi Klum, Andrea Pitter and Tim Gunn. CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Amazon Prime Video

Under her own Pantora label, Pitter has since launched a full collection on Amazon Fashion. The line features a color palette of black, brown, yellow, and blue, with eyelets and sequins adorning a range of pieces like tops, dresses, jumpsuits and blazers. The designer is also currently working with Amazon Fashion to develop a collaborative collection, which will be available in the future. Pitter’s singular Pantora Bridal brand features modern and classic designs

Pitter, Graham, and Salazar all have exclusive pieces like sweatshirts and T-shirts for customers to shop on Merch by Amazon, an on-demand printing service that allows brands to upload custom artwork to be printed on electronic accessories and clothing. You can shop for them — along with Pitter’s full debut Amazon collection — on Amazon.com.

Currently, Amazon has not announced if “Making the Cut” has been renewed for a third season.