Saint Laurent Makes Statement for Spring ’22 With Dramatic Patent Leather Platforms and Stiletto Slingbacks

For spring ’22, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello was inspired by Paloma Picasso — daughter of artists Pablo Picasso and Françoise Gilo. YSL showed its newest collection on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week in the gardens next to the Eiffel Tower.

While models were seen in eye-catching, structural jackets and blazers, it was the accessories that equally made a statement.

For footwear, Saint Laurent showcased dramatic platforms in patent leather as well as stiletto slingbacks in various of forms.

There was pointed heels designed with PVC and capped-toes in purple, red and black ruched material. Square-toed slingbacks were also sent down the runway — complete with gold buckle embellishments — along with a pair of patent leather strappy sandals.

Vaccarello said the collection pays tribute to Picasso’s independence of spirit, her energy, and is overall a “celebration of a woman who is singular in every way.”

“For a long time, I wanted to transpose this meeting between Paloma Picasso and Yves Saint Laurent, whose importance few realize in the designer’s creative journey. It is a moment to which I am sensitive as a designer, because for me it is the defining moment when Saint Laurent’s fashion creativity became a style,” he said in a statement.

Blue and red were key colors in the collection, seen not only in the shoes, but also in leather gloves, oversized earrings, belts and handbags.

The line was also filled with flower prints from the house’s archives, offered in the form of cut-out jumpsuits.

