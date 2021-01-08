Louis Vuitton’s “Walk in the Park” Debuts Today, Bringing Back One of Virgil Abloh’s Rarest Sneakers

Louis Vuitton's LV Trainer from the spring '19 season. The sneaker will be reissued as part of the brand's "Walk in the Park" event leading up to Paris Fashion Week Men's.

The future of fashion weeks in 2021 may still be uncertain, but Louis Vuitton is forging ahead with a series of events during Paris Fashion Week Men’s that just may help to redefine what a fashion show entails this year and in the future.

With its menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh at the helm, the brand will unveil “Louis Vuitton: Walk in the Park,” a public experience with both physical and digital components that starts today and runs until January 31.

Housed in a temporary space next to its headquarters on the Rue du Pont Neuf in Paris (with both indoor and outdoor components), the series will serve both as interactive virtual reality experience (now seemingly a brand signature, accessed by a Louis Vuitton app) and pop-up shop, the latter of which will showcase reissues of past-season items, chosen for their continued collector’s appeal.

The “Temporary Residency,” a pop-up shop that will be filled with past-season reissues from Louis Vuitton, part of the brand’s “Walk in the Park” series. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The offering focuses especially on the LV Trainer, a sneaker that debuted with Abloh’s groundbreaking spring ’19 menswear collection for Vuitton. Available reissue styles will live next to a “Hall of Fame” of the sneaker, which includes five of the most collector-worthy styles plus others from more recent seasons. The shop will also sell the brand’s new LV Ollie sneaker and its LV Trainer Upcycling, both from the spring ’21 collection. The latter is a new shoe made from recycled LV Trainer materials and will be available in five color ways, including an exclusive Paris hue.

The new sneakers will be offered alongside jewelry and eyewear from the brand.

The LV Trainers from Abloh’s debut spring ’19 menswear collection for Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The “Walk in the Park” series will coincide with Abloh’s fall ’21 menswear runway show, which is set for January 21.