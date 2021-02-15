Victoria Beckham Mixes Disco Boots With Suits For Her Fall 2021 Collection

In an era of slippers and sweatpants, Victoria Beckham went against the grain for her fall ‘21 collection, showing a combination of suiting and statement boots that mix business and pleasure in a way that has nothing to do with working from home.
Silver glittered and silver foil-like leather boots were paired with smart, tailored pieces like khaki trousers, navy pinstriped suiting with sport-like red stripes, a cotton candy blazer, sleek black separates and pleated chiffon dresses and skirts, all of which hope for a life outside of the house come fall. The collection was shown virtually via a simple look book — gone was the star- and family-studded front row of Beckham’s past shows.
“Tailoring is strong: people still want to dress up. But there’s a need for comfort,” wrote Beckham in the show notes. “Throughout, there’s a sense of the hybrid, of crossing between formal and casual, shifting between seasons, of challenging the norm. Breaking rules.”
This isn’t the first time the designer has worked with a statement boot. For her fall ’20 collection, held at London Fashion Week (just before the pandemic forced global lockdowns, post-fashion month), Beckham showed a series of thigh-high, scrunched leather platform boots in hues like cerulean, lipstick red and white.
In her personal life, the pop star turned designer (who has helmed her own fashion label since 2008, when she launched a line of dresses at New York Fashion Week) may be opting for a more casual look like everyone else, pairing denim shorts with slippers. Her designs are decidedly anti-loungewear.
Fall ’21 is the second collection from Beckham’s reorganization of the brand, streamlined to just two main collections per year and with a faster turnaround in delivery dates: the spring ’21 collection shipped in January while the new collection is slated to deliver in July.