Victoria Beckham Mixes Disco Boots With Suits For Her Fall 2021 Collection

By Shannon Adducci
A glittered boot from Victoria Beckham's fall '21 collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

In an era of slippers and sweatpants, Victoria Beckham went against the grain for her fall ‘21 collection, showing a combination of suiting and statement boots that mix business and pleasure in a way that has nothing to do with working from home.

Silver glittered and silver foil-like leather boots were paired with smart, tailored pieces like khaki trousers, navy pinstriped suiting with sport-like red stripes, a cotton candy blazer, sleek black separates and pleated chiffon dresses and skirts, all of which hope for a life outside of the house come fall. The collection was shown virtually via a simple look book — gone was the star- and family-studded front row of Beckham’s past shows.

Silver statement boots with a pleated chiffon dress from Victoria Beckham fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

“Tailoring is strong: people still want to dress up. But there’s a need for comfort,” wrote Beckham in the show notes. “Throughout, there’s a sense of the hybrid, of crossing between formal and casual, shifting between seasons, of challenging the norm. Breaking rules.”

This isn’t the first time the designer has worked with a statement boot. For her fall ’20 collection, held at London Fashion Week (just before the pandemic forced global lockdowns, post-fashion month), Beckham showed a series of thigh-high, scrunched leather platform boots in hues like cerulean, lipstick red and white.

A camel coat with glittered high-heel boots from Victoria Beckham fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham
A pinstriped suit and turtleneck with silver glittered boots from Victoria Beckham fall ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

In her personal life, the pop star turned designer (who has helmed her own fashion label since 2008, when she launched a line of dresses at New York Fashion Week) may be opting for a  more casual look like everyone else, pairing denim shorts with slippers. Her designs are decidedly anti-loungewear.

Fall ’21 is the second collection from Beckham’s reorganization of the brand, streamlined to just two main collections per year and with a faster turnaround in delivery dates:  the spring ’21 collection shipped in January while the new collection is slated to deliver in July.

