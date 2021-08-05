American Dream: Why the Founder of Vicson Left Argentina to Build Her Brand in the US

While studying public relations at Universidad de Palermo in Buenos Aires, Victoria Cirigliano, now 29, started concepting her footwear brand, Vicson.

When she started, Cirigliano personally delivered shoes to customers, eventually moved to a showroom and then launched an online store, where she found the most success. However, even with the company expanding in her home country of Argentina, Cirigliano still dreamed of launching internationally.

So just four years after her line debuted, Cirigliano decided to close up shop and move her entire operation to the United States — a decision she said was bittersweet.

“The roof was too low for what I wanted,” Cirigliano told FN. “I always knew that I wanted more, and I wasn’t going to get it in my home country.”

Vicson’s Naomi strappy sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vicson

Vicson relocated to the States for multiple reasons: For starters, Cirigliano noticed when she spent time in U.S., she would often receive compliments while wearing her own designs. She also felt that if her brand could do well here, she would have an easier time breaking into other global fashion markets.

Now based in Miami — which Cirigliano described as a second home — Vicson officially launched direct-to-consumer in the U.S. in October 2019.

Cirigliano was surprised when Vicson’s designs sold the day after the launch, even without heavy marketing. However, the brand has since added more strategies to the mix, such as influencer marketing, and it currently has 40,000 Instagram followers.

“The first year for us was about testing the market, and suddenly we started having sales every day and it was like, OK, we’ve got something here,” she said. “We have something unique that resonates with our audience. The product has to take credit for those sales.”

The women’s footwear brand focuses on both functional and statement shoes, including boots and heels that make the process of getting ready easier, said Cirigliano. The designs are manufactured in Brazil and retail from $140 to $310. Vicson’s best sellers include the Helena pump, a pointed, close-toed python leather heel with an ankle strap; and the Juana, a leather cowboy boot detailed with vintage-inspired stitching.

As a budding entrepreneur, Cirigliano said she has long admired Diane von Furstenberg for her hunger for independence. However, Cirigliano’s own design inspiration is based on practicality.

“My inspiration comes from solving [style] situations and aiding the process of getting dressed,” she explained. “I design based on what I want to wear or what I feel is missing from my closet.”