×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

The Iconic Valentino Rockstud Gets an Oversized Update for Spring 2022

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
valentino-spring-2022-3
Valentino Spring 2022
Valentino Spring 2022
Valentino Spring 2022
Valentino Spring 2022
View Gallery 77 Images

Pierpaolo Piccioli gave Valentino’s signature rockstud a facelift for its newest collection. The Italian fashion house showed its spring ’22 line during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, which included a range of sandals decorated with different versions of the iconic hardware.

While Valentino is typically known for the small spikes on its shoes, Piccioli designed flats, including a suede gladiator style, that was adorned with a solo, oversized stud. He told WWD that the iconic look originated on the doors of Roman palazzos. “It’s interesting to see something that you already know with different eyes, with a different perspective,” he said.

valentino, sandals, spring 2022
A close up look at Valentino’s spring ’21 sandals.
CREDIT: WWD

The single hardware was also spotted on Valentino’s spring handbags.

In another flat strappy sandal, larger rockstuds were used in metallic gold, and for an additional gladiator thong sandal, the rockstud could be seen covering the entire knee-high lace ups. Also in the collection was a rockstud EVA slide sandal.

valentino, sandals, spring 2022
Valentino spring ’22.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino
valentino, sandals, spring 2022
Valentino spring ’22.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino
valentino, sandals, spring 2022
Valentino spring ’22.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

“My challenge is to make the brand relevant for this moment without losing the codes of the house,” Piccioli added in conversation with WWD. “But I don’t think you have to do streetwear to embrace a different world.”

As for the ready-to-wear, Valentino presented colorful ensembles featuring flowing purple maxi dresses, fuschia mini dresses, suits, bomber jackets and blouses.

To see the entire Valentino spring 2022 collection at Paris Fashion Week, click through the gallery.

Reporting by WWD executive editor, Europe, Miles Socha.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad