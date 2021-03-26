See How Valentino’s Spring 2021 Crochet Sneakers Are Made With Its New Mastery Tales Series

Valentino’s macrame techniques have been used to design the Italian fashion house’s couture gowns and handbags. But a sneaker is the first for the luxury brand.

For spring ’21, Valentino debuted the Garavani Crochet on the runway along with its updated Rockstud heels and flats. The show, which premiered in September during Milan Fashion Week, featured a unisex cast of models to show off the latest for both men and women.

Valentino’s crochet sneakers on the spring ’21 runway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

To reimagine the traditional silhouette in the material, creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, recreated the traditional sneaker silhouette giving it a “haute hiker” look, complete with woven tubular nylon detailing. As many continue to turn to the great outdoors during the pandemic, it comes as no surprise that designers are also inspired by outside activities. What started as a trend a few years ago in the menswear market has blossomed into a full-blown outdoor movement for high fashion brands, including Valentino, which continues to use details inspired by hiking.

Now, Valentino is giving an even closer look at its macrame sneaker with its “Mastery Tales” series, an episodic journey that shows how some of its signature pieces are made. The first episode kicks off with the Valentino Garavani Crochet sneaker, which is made by hand and takes 12-plus hours to make.

Handcrafted with nylon tubular fabric, Valentino documents the meticulous process of constructing the $980 sneaker, which is offered in a few different colorways.

First, the upper is laid on a flat surface and formed in the shape of a braided collar. Then, a second layer is woven with the collar. The counter is separately crafted and then combined with the woven upper. The sole is then put together with the upper thanks to the holes in the rubber sole where the laces can pass through. Finally, a resin coating on the toe and counter is set.

Valentino Garavani Crochet sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

The Italian fashion house notes that each pair is slightly different, due to its handcrafted process, making the sneaker one-of-a-kind.

Available in black, gray and orange this week you can find these high-fashion kicks online and in Valentino stores as well as at Nordstrom.com for $980.

Valentino will also be tentatively launching a blue and lime colorway this summer.

