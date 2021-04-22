Serena Williams, Harry Styles & Diane Keaton Can’t Stop Talking About Their ‘Beloved’ Gucci Bags

Gucci promoted its Beloved Lines in the most star-studded way today, tapping the likes of Awkafina, Serena Williams and more of your favorite names.

The Italian brand unveiled a version of its own late-night “Hollywood” talk show starring none other than James Corden as he interviews major celebrities about their Gucci bags. Serena Williams, for example,kicked things off in a billowing floral dress from the label, matched to a quilted leather shoulder bag.

The pieces featured in the campaign tap the four Gucci Beloved Lines, an homage to the fashion House’s history blended with a look towards its budding present and unforeseen future; each bag is designed by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, offering a contemporary approach to archival elements.

Serena Williams on the set of Gucci’s Beloved show with James Corden. CREDIT: Courtesy of Harmony Korine/Gucci

Harry Styles also joined in on the fun in a 1970s-inspired look. A long-time fan of the brand, the “Watermelon Sugar” musician brought the funk in a furry coat, printed blouse and wide-leg jeans. His bag of choice? A patent leather number with gold clasp closure.

Harry Styles on the set of Gucci’s Beloved show with James Corden. CREDIT: Courtesy of Harmony Korine/Gucci

“We decided to show the concept of ‘beloved’ in an ironic way in the campaign, being inspired by the fact that bags are the protagonists in my life and in the lives of many other people,” explained Creative Director Alessandro Michele in a press release. “We went back in time to the original TV talk shows, where the protagonist is the bag itself, the big star.”

Diane Keaton demonstrated this in her own segment, bringing her logo-coated crossbody front and center to match her timeless three-piece suit.

Diane Keaton on the set of Gucci’s Beloved show with James Corden. CREDIT: Courtesy of Harmony Korine/Gucci

Awkwafina echoed Serena Williams’ choice of purse for her Beloved look. Balancing out the bight pops across her floral dress, the comedian held tight to her sleek white foldover Gucci bag secure with an interlocking G closure.

Sienna Miller and Dakota Johnson too made appearances for the campaign, both displaying their branded bags in colorful pants with statement layering.

Awkwafina on the set of Gucci’s Beloved show with James Corden. CREDIT: Courtesy of Harmony Korine/Gucci

Sienna Miller on the set of Gucci’s Beloved show with James Corden. CREDIT: Courtesy of Harmony Korine/Gucci

Dakota Johnson on the set of Gucci’s Beloved show with James Corden. CREDIT: Courtesy of Harmony Korine/Gucci

“I truly love and adore my handbags,” added Michele. “Perhaps they will always be my greatest love, my favorite accessory. It was therefore natural for me to call some of the ones I created ‘Beloved’. The name comes from my own personal experience and my love for them.”