Alicia Silverstone Stars In a ‘Clueless’-Worthy Rodarte Fall 2021 Collection

What would Cher Horowitz wear today?

Rodarte, most likely. The thought must have crossed the minds of Laura and Kate Mulleavy, too, when the designers cast Alicia Silverstone as one of their models for their fall ’21 collection.

After all, the actress immortalized the fashion-loving character in the 1995 cult classic “Clueless,” a film that continues to reverberate throughout fashion and pop culture in general, especially given the ’90s obsession that won’t quit. Now, Silverstone gives us a glimpse of what a grown-up Cher might wear in her post-high-school Angeleno life, wearing pieces from the collection that are just as glam as her feather boas or skintight Alaïa dresses of years past.

Silverstone in Rodarte fall ’21. CREDIT: Todd Cole

Silverstone joined ten other models, including Brother Vellies designer and 15 Percent Pledge founder Aurora James, for a sun-soaked shoot with photographer Todd Cole, set somewhere on the beach in California (practically a given for the sister design duo, who have opted out of New York Fashion Week here, staging shows in L.A. and more recently experimenting with look books and films that feature some of their favorite celebrity friends and muses).

Brother Vellies designer and 15 Percent Pledge founder Aurora James in Rodarte’s fall ’21 collection. CREDIT: Todd Cole

Rodarte fall ’21. CREDIT: Todd Cole

The sequins, jewelry, bold color and glamour were all in abundance in the collection — and the sand was no hindrance to the Mulleavys’ usual penchant for ornate, over-the-top footwear. For fall, high-heeled leather boots and bejeweled pumps that punctuated some of the more fanciful looks, such as a pair of coordinating floral gowns that were also topped with netted hats.

While Silverstone is not set to participate in the “Clueless” reboot that’s been in the works for a few years now, we now have the actress in a Rodarte version of a letterman jacket (paired with floral bodysuit and gigantic earrings) as a conciliation.