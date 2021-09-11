Rebecca Minkoff Launches NFT Collection for NYFW

Rebecca Minkoff went all-digital for New York Fashion Week, becoming the first female American designer to create NFTs for her collection.

In partnership with Yahoo, the designer debuted her fall-holiday line at Spring Studios as a series of images captured by photographer Cass Bird. The images showcase models wearing styles from the new collection and were accompanied by special QR codes, which, when scanned by a smart device, lead viewers to an augmented reality experience where they can bid on the images and select styles from the line. The immersive experience can also be accessed at rebeccaminkoff.com.

A total of 10 original NFTs are available, as well as 221 editions Bird photographed the collection on IMG model Gizele Oliveira.

A look from Rebecca Minkoff’s fall/holiday collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

“I’ve done a lot of research about NFTs over the past few years,” Minkoff said. “I’m really excited about the potential of collectibles, the transactions that take place and how we as designers can actually benefit from what’s happening in the Metaverse and in the blockchain to find new and creative ways to do business.”

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are virtual collectibles that can be bought, sold or traded online using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. They allow collectors to own and profit from digital assets.

Minkoff added, “We’re a company that’s been known for our intersection of fashion and technology, and this is just another way to celebrate it.” (For example, she streamed her fall collection to OnlyFans in February and was an early pioneer of embedding QR codes in merchandise — specifically, in her handbags.)

Minkoff’s NFT images will be auctioned via OpenSea starting Sept. 10, and all proceeds from sales of the NFTs will used to fund a grant for the Female Founders Collective to support female-owned businesses adversely impacted by the pandemic.

In addition to bidding on the images, customers can shop the digital collection at The Dematerialised — an experiential marketplace for virtual fashion — starting Sept. 12. The collection includes four full looks, jewelry and custom handbags, including a refreshed take on the Morning After Bag which first immortalized the brand. Additionally, the line includes a signature RM x Limelife by Alcone Makeup look and custom RM x KISS Nail designs.

Styles are also available for pre-order at rebeccaminkoff.com and will officially launch in December.

The capsule collection is inspired by all things New York City and is a subtle tribute to the brand’s 20th anniversary happening this year. It includes signature Minkoff elements such as fringe, studs, leather and zippers.

“It’s been two decades since I launched with my ‘I Love New York’ t-shirt, which is what got me in the door,” Minkoff said. “So I thought it only seemed fitting to celebrate everything that’s iconic about New York City and our label.”