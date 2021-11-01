Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond Just Made a Cameo on HBO’s ‘Insecure’ — Here’s Why

Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond teamed up with HBO's "Insecure" for an episode featuring a fashion show.

HBO’s “Insecure” just got the high-fashion treatment. On Sunday night’s episode 2 of the hit comedy series’ final season, fashion fans noticed a surprise cameo by none other than Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Turns out the designer wasn’t just working on his acting chops.

Kerby Jean-Raymond CREDIT: Carl Timpone/BFA.com

In this episode, Issa Rae’s character Issa Dee has partnered with an upcoming designer “Crenshawn” (played by Kofi Siriboe) to help with production and sponsorship of his latest fashion show. And to make the scene as authentic as possible, “Insecure” costume designer Shiona Turini teamed up with real-life designer Jean-Raymond to create a entire, custom-made collection for the scene.

Actors Issa Rae and Kofi Siriboe in “Insecure” episode 2 of its final season. CREDIT: Glen Wilson/HBO

“I thought it would be interesting to collaborate with an actual designer who blends streetwear and high fashion because that spoke to the script,” Turini said during “Insecure’s” after-the-episode interview segment on HBO.

She said she worked with Jean-Raymond on casting the models, fittings and construction of the clothing to create an entire fashion show.

Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond collaborated with “Insecure” costume designer on a collection of custom looks made for a scene in episode 2 of its final season. CREDIT: Glen Wilson/HBO

In the episode, you’ll see Jean-Raymond sitting front row and congratulating Crenshawn on the presentation. Standout looks from the fictional line included blue and red bandana-printed ensembles, including a bomber jacket, face masks and body suit.

This isn’t the first time “Insecure” put a spotlight on style. Last week, Yvonne Orji’s character, Molly, got robbed of her Amina Muaddi designer heels in the hilarious moment.

“You want the shoes, take the damn shoes,” Molly says in the scene. Issa proceeds to take offer her basic flats, to which the robber responds: “Oh, no. You can keep them Issa. Keep them.”