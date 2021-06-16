Plan C’s New Footwear Line Zeros In On A Key Trend For Fall 2021

Since launching in 2018, Plan C has been rooted in the idea that it need not adhere to the frenzied pace of the traditional fashion calendar. The Italian label, founded by former Marni executive Carolina Castiglioni, avoids fashion weeks and superfluous collections, emphasizing long-lasting garments in special fabrics and investment pieces with verve, wit and color —and more recently, a sustainable direction.

Now, Castiglioni is taking the pillars she has built for the brand to its footwear, which is launching for fall ’21 and making its debut in the U.S. exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

“We are growing in a constant but healthy way,” Castiglioni told FN. “And in order to have a real and complete collection, and also to distribute to specialty stores, we wanted to grow with this category. We are looking to expand the U.S. market even more.”

To do that, the brand has partnered with High Italian Manufacturing (HIM) Co SpA (formerly Onward Luxury Group) for manufacturing and distribution and to help Castiglioni add special touches to her designs, such as specific leather treatments or even a sole embellished with the stylized image of Bianca, one of the brand’s protagonist mascots that was originally drawn by the creative director’s daughter Margherita.

The collection is heavy on boots and sandals — and heavy on the bottom, focusing on the chunky, lug sole trend that is currently dominating footwear. An ankle boot is done in an oversized, vulcanized rubber lug sole with a patent leather upper, while a sport sandal has a neon toothed sole and wide leather straps in a neutral contrast. A royal blue pump is padded on the entire upper with a matching stacked heel for structure.

“Carolina’s signature of controlled volume combined with her chic sensibility of color is now complete with the launch of her footwear collection, said Yumi Shin, chief merchant at Bergdorf Goodman. “It is an organic continuation of this play on color and volume and gives each look that finishing touch of edge and sophistication.”

For Castiglioni, the aesthetic is both form and function, and the masculine direction of the footwear collection also makes the line more comfortable; even a soft ballet flat comes with a large buckle strap to give it gravity.

“It’s an important thing to think about, because I’m an active person, always going around with my motorbike and my kids, so I always want to wear something special but also something that at the same time is comfortable and right for the moment,” said Castiglioni.

Plan C’s spring ’22 footwear line, which is currently in market, will expand on new ideas of what is both comfortable and cool, incorporating cycling-inspired moccasins and wooden platform heels to the mix.