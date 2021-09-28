Everything You Need to Know About the Shoes at Paris Fashion Week: Saint Laurent’s Power Platforms, Puma x Koche + Nodaleto’s New Bridal Line

As Paris Fashion Week heats up, here is everything you need to know about the shoes — from the runway to the the showrooms to the street. Plus, the collaborations you can’t miss.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

On the Runway: Saint Laurent + Dior

After a Milan season that ushered in the return of the party shoe, expectations are high for the Paris Collections — and the shoes too. And so far designers are delivering.

As the Saint Laurent show opened, the audience heard the comforting sound of clicking heels. And once the lights went up, creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s vertiginous platforms — immediately evoking the iconic Tribute style — and pointy pumps were in full view as models teetered down the runway in bodysuits and sexy evening looks. Accessories, from leather gloves to flashy jewels, were definite high points too.

Earlier at Dior, the other big show of the day, the shoes were a bit more grounded, with 1960s-inspired Go-go Boots and low-heeled Mary Janes the footwear du jour for Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Nodaleto’s new bridal chunky Mary Jane CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Nodaleto: Here Comes the Bride

Fresh off its buzzy collaboration with Heaven by Marc Jacobs, Nodaleto has some more breaking news — the launch of its bridal collection.

“All of my friends kept asking me to design their wedding shoes, and I’m also getting married next summer,” said Nodaleto co-founder and designer Julia Toledano, who plans to walk down the aisle in the South of France.

In classic Nodaleto style, the designer reimagined her chunky-heel Mary Jane platform in a white silk version with crystal buckles. There’s also a Western-inspired bridal boot, with a flourish of “something blue.”

Collab Watch

While sneakers aren’t the major story this season, Puma made a surprise splash on the Koché runway.